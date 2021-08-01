Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,440,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.