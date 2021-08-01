Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.72. 575,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,103. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

