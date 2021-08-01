Heritage Way Advisors LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 45,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. 5,712,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

