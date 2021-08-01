Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.08-6.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

