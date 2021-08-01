Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

