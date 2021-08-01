Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.23. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.