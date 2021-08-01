HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $93.11 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

