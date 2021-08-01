HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,560 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

