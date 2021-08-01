HM Payson & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

