HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.