Homeros (HMR) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $5.59 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

