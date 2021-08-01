Honest Price Tops $0.0226 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $115,096.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00137916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.28 or 1.00088394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00826909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

