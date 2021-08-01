Horizon Global (HZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

