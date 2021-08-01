Horizon Technology Finance Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.