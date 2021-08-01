Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

