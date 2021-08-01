HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $273,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $8.90 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.