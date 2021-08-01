HRT Financial LP Invests $147,000 in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAC. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

