HRT Financial LP Makes New $122,000 Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

