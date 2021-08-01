HRT Financial LP Makes New $156,000 Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSEY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

DSEY opened at $16.68 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.