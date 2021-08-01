HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 3.35.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 60.28%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

