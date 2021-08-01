HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $889.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.20. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

