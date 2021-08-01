Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce sales of $59.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $175.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $512.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HGEN traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 1,171,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $952.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -2.37.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

