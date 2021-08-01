Humanscape Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $53.24 million and $15.35 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 542,759,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

