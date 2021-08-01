Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $48.80. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.94.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

