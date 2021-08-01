HyperCash (HC) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.71 or 1.00008716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00969103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00381445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00400982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00071408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

