HyperDAO Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $11,849.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,692,472 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

