iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.19.

TSE IAG opened at C$69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

