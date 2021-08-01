Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $10,533.26 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10,533.26 or 0.26474358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $52,654.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,764.09 or 0.99943254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00831214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

