Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 4.5%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.48. 11,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 336,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ichor by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

