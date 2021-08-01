IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $25.63 on Friday, reaching $678.53. 697,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $621.69. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

