IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $78.76

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $72.94. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

