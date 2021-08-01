IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

