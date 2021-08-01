IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

