ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 710,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

