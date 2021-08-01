Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 422.5% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $46.00 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

