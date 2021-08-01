Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.