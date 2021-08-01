Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.35 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

