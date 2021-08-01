Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infinera stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

