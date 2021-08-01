Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

IEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

IEA stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

