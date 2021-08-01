Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 874,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.