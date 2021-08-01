InsaneCoin Market Cap Achieves $212,837.33 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $212,837.33 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00403268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.40 or 0.00977117 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,617,871 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.