Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford bought 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON:ARW opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 908.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91. The firm has a market cap of £540.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 72.10 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

