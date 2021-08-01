Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $99,450.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

