Insider Selling: Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Sells £45,000 in Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £710.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

