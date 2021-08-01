Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HII opened at $205.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

