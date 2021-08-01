Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $595,808.84 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inogen stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $80.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $19,805,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

