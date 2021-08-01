Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $69,860.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

KE opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.