Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $4,092,297.86 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,092,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,833,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,082,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.