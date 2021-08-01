Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $709,400.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

