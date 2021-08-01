Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 332,900 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,351,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

Snap stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

